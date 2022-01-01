Benjamin Koziol

KANKAKEE — Benjamin A. “Ben” Koziol, 42, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at his home, as a result of Bile Duct Cancer.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.

Ben was born Nov. 2, 1979, in Olympia Fields, the son of David Koziol Sr. and Cheryl Koziol.

He was a production operator at CSL Behring.

Ben married Michelle Kleinert on Dec. 15, 2017, in Kankakee. She survives, of Kankakee.

Also surviving are daughters, Lauren, Abigail and Lila Koziol, of Bourbonnais; brothers and sisters-in-law, David Koziol Jr. (Chasity), Steven Koziol (Taryn) and Thomas Koziol (Brittany); sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer Koziol (Steven Castaneda), Jessica Fields (Paul), Kylene Bartelment (Thomas) and Rebecca Mehrer.

Ben was preceded in death by his father, David Koziol Sr.