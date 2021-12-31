Phyllis Engelhardt

BOURBONNAIS — Phyllis J. Engelhardt, 61, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born May 19, 1960, in Sutherland, Neb., the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Coffman) Duggan. Phyllis married Richard Engelhardt Jr. on Sept. 24, 1988, in Lincoln, Neb.

Phyllis worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in Kankakee.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, being outdoors and camping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Engelhardt Jr., of Bourbonnais; one son, Matthew Engelhardt, of Manteno; two daughters and one son-in-law, Heather Hermes, of Manteno, and Valerie and Adam Marcotte, of Fithian; one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jeff Randle, of Mt. Sterling, Ky.; one brother, Doyle Duggan, of Dickens, Neb.; and six grandchildren, Tristan, Mackenzie, William, Christian, Bonnie and Silas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Cathi Casey; and one sister-in-law, Kim Duggan.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hershey United Methodist Church, 220 Lincoln Ave, Hershey, NE 69143.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.