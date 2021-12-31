HERSCHER — Mary Lou Fosnaugh, 75, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born April 30, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Thomas and Rita (Foley) Finnegan. Mary Lou married Patrick Fosnaugh on Nov. 27, 1982, in Joliet.

Mary Lou was the owner, operator and dance instructor of Mary Lou’s School of Dance.

She attended Marycrest Business College and Piersols Dance Studio. Mary Lou conducted private dance lessons both in Chicago and in Kankakee County for many years. She was 100 percent committed to her family and friends. Mary Lou would always pray for those in need. She was a great gardener. Mary Lou’s grandchildren were her life. She loved shopping and could often be found shopping with her daughter and family.

Mary Lou was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Herscher. She was an active member of the CCW.

Surviving are her husband, Patrick, of Herscher; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Thomas (Corrine) Fosnaugh, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ryan Fosnaugh, of Herscher; one daughter and son-in-law, Alicia (John) Johnston, of Bradley; six grandchildren, Sofia and Amelia Fosnaugh, Liam, Dylan, Paige and Norah Johnston.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, Herscher. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, Herscher for Masses.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.