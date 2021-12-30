David Statler

ST. ANNE — David P. Statler, of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 26, 2021.

He was the beloved father of Ashley (Justin) Lynch; loving grandpa of Carson Statler, Brandon Lynch, Makynzi Walk, Austin Lynch, Levi Walk, Peyton Lynch and Jaesyn Walk; dear brother of Lyle (Cory), Connie and Stevie (Betsy); and cherished uncle of Nichole, Chasity, Aaron, Devin, Collin and Tara.

David was a proud supporter of and attended every sporting event the grandkids played in. He also enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, Dec. 31, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, 214 W. Sheffield St., St. Anne. Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements are by Baron’s Burials, Inc., of Crestwood.