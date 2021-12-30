KANKAKEE — Bruce Johnson passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 68 years old.

Bruce was born in Kankakee.

He graduated from Eastern Montana College.

Bruce was a brilliant newspaper executive who worked for three major newspapers over the course of almost 30 years. He was very much sought after for his talent with regard to newspaper circulation, and was highly respected in the industry. After retiring from newspaper industry, he became a very well-respected antique dealer.

He was a passionate outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing.

After attending college in Montana, he developed a great love for the West, and he and his wife enjoyed living in a beautiful mountain town in the western United States for the past 27 years.

Bruce leaves behind his beloved wife of 39 years, Ilene; two sons, Jerimy and Joshua; his mother, Lois; grandson, Owen; sister, Christine; along with many cousins, nephews and nieces; and his dog, Kelsey.

He touched the lives of so many people and left an indelible mark on this world. Bruce was a loving and kind husband, father, son and friend. He lived his life to the fullest, and he will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Aroma Park Methodist Church, 210 West Third St., Aroma Park.