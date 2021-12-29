Samuel Ward Jr.

KANKAKEE — Samuel Lee “Sam” Ward Jr., 75, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 25, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born March 20, 1946, in Chicago, the son of Samuel Lee Sr. and Claudia Ward. Sam married Charlotte Brown on July 22, 1964, in Chicago; and the couple remained in holy matrimony for 57 years.

Sam received his Associate In Arts Social Service degree Aug. 7, 1976.

He worked in the construction field and was a member of Laborer’s Union Local 5.

Sam was an accomplished self-taught musician with his primary instrument being the guitar.

He could fix anything and was considered a “Jack of all trades.”

Sam was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed cooking, he loved fishing, and enjoyed being outdoors.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Charlotte Ward, of Kankakee; his children, Sarah Mack, of Kingsbury, Texas, LaTonya Byars (Clarence Peterson), of Pearland, Texas, Samuel Lee Ward III (Cynthia), of Henderson, Nev., Lydia Marie Robertson, of Chicago, and Lisa Renee Anderson, of Lexington, S.C.; beloved sister, Elaine L. Lee, of Streator; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and daughter, La Verne L. Blasingame, PhD.

Visitation will be from noon Sunday, Jan. 2, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.