Laura Arevalo

MOMENCE — Laura A. Arevalo, 61, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Dec. 25, 2021) at her home.

She was born Aug. 25, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Alphonse and Stella Cetera Zyla. She married Joseph Arevalo on May 30, 1991, in Momence. He survives, of Momence.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her sons, Anthony “Tony” Arevalo, of Hodgkins, and Jeremy Arevalo, of Ohio; her daughter, Angela Arevalo, of Momence; her mother, Stella Zyla, of Chicago; sister, Lois Zyla of Arkansas; and three brothers, Larry (Roberta) Zyla, of Chicago, Lance Zyla, of Gary, Ind., and Leonard (Vera) Zyla, of Gary, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Pete) Morales, of Chicago, Ramona Markham, of Indiana, Collette (Robert) Sergen, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Esther (Mario) Vega, of Chicago; brother-in-law; Robert “Bobbie” (Pam) Arevalo, of Las Vegas, Nev.; father-in-law, Raymond Arevalo, of Chicago; her two granddaughters, Natalie and Alaina Arevalo; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her father, Alphonse Zyla; sister, Linda Zyla; brother-in-law, Raymond Arevalo; and mother-in-law, Grace Ann Arevalo.

Laura worked as a bus driver for the Momence School District for 13 years.

She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

Laura enjoyed fishing and raising birds as well as gardening. She especially loved spending time with her family and helped raise her granddaughters.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

