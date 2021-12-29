kenneth linnell

BOURBONNAIS — Kenneth H. Linnell, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Dec. 26, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born June 17, 1965, in Peoria, the son of Donald Sr. and Donna Rawlings Linnell.

Kenneth married Joanna Holcomb on Aug. 28, 1993, in Kankakee.

He worked for Alexander Equipment for many years.

Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, farming on his friend’s farm and feeding his squirrels. He loved spending time with his family and loved his dogs.

Surviving are his wife, Joanna Linnell, of Bourbonnais; one son, Craig Linnell, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Alyssa Linnell, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Donald Linnell Jr., of Buckingham, and Rusty (Karen) Linnell, of Limestone; one nephew, Adam (Katie) Linnell, of Limestone; one niece, Amanda (Josh) Martins, of Haverhill, Mass.; and special friends, Julie Johnson and Barry (Tammy) Painter.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be no funeral services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

