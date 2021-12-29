Jon Sprimont

KANKAKEE — Jon S. Sprimont, 59, of Kankakee, entered new life Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021), surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 12, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of James G. and Carol A. (O’Connor) Sprimont.

Jon was a carpenter with the Carpenters Union Local 496.

He was a graduate of St. Teresa Grade School and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

Jon enjoyed fishing, especially for Walleye, cooking, working out, traveling and playing billiards. Most of all, Jon loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Connor and Kayla Sprimont, of Kankakee; two daughters, Zoe Sprimont (Justin Kavanaugh), of Limestone, and Keely Sprimont and fiancé, Aaron Thornton, of Limestone; one sister, Jill Sprimont, of Puerto Penasco Sonora,Mexico; one brother and sister-in-law, James “Jay” and Connie Sprimont, of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren, Gauge, Haiven, Ryatt and Coulson; two aunts,Mary Margaret Kelch and Maureen O’Connor, both of Bourbonnais; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dan Belanger celebrating the Mass. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be to Fortitude Community Outreach.

The family requests that everyone attending please wear casual clothing.

