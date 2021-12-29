BONFIELD — JoCarol Emling, 67, of Bonfield, passed away Monday (Dec. 27, 2021) at AMITA Health St Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edwin and Pauline (Barton) Tholen. On Oct. 4, 1974, she married Rodney Emling at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.

JoCarol was the owner of Emling Canvas Products.

She was an officer of the Bonfield Lions’ Club and an officer of the Bonfield Community Center.

In her younger years, JoCarol volunteered as an EMT and firefighter for the Salina Township Fire Protection District.

JoCarol enjoyed quilting, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband; two daughters, Cherie Emling (Stanley Heimerl), of Monee, and Robin (Joseph) Armellino, of Beecher; three grandchildren, Andrea Entwhistle, and Riley and Haley Armellino; her brother, Michael Tholen; her sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Jeremiah Emling; and her sister, Terry Barnard.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Stein officiating. Burial will follow in Bonfield Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Bonfield Lions’ Club.