MOMENCE — Jean A. Pine, 77, of Momence, passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at Citadel nursing home in Kankakee.

She was born June 8, 1944, in Effingham, the daughter of George D. and Anna Bartels Long. Jean married David G. Pine on Jan. 20, 1962, in Momence. He preceded her in death Nov. 12, 2005.

Surviving are her son, David G. Jr. (Michelle) Pine, of Chebanse; sister, Marge Madison, of Momence; brother-in-law, Jim (Connie) Pine, of Illinois; and three grandchildren, Erica, Brett and Megan.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Kim Pine; and son, Kevin Pine.

She had attended the Church of the Nazarene of Momence.

Jean enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, watching game shows and soap operas on TV and spending time with her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

