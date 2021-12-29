carol koelling

PEOTONE — Carol G. Koelling, 100, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021) at Arcadia Care Clifton, in Clifton.

She was born Nov. 18, 1921, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Ida (Westenfeldt) Breiter. Carol married Harold P. Koelling on Dec. 27, 1947, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park. He preceded her in death Sept. 29, 2008.

After attending college, Carol worked as a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse in Whitaker. When she began having children, she stayed home to raise them and worked alongside her husband, Harold, on the family farm. Later in life, she worked for Teresa Foods in Peotone, and also the Peotone Supermarket.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Grant Park, and was a member of the church’s Ladies Aid.

Surviving are three sons, Paul (Pamela) Koelling, of Mexico, Mo., Wayne (Jeanine) Koelling, of Kankakee, and Roy Koelling, of Peotone. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Fay Wilkinson and Velma Stanbro.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, both at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with David Alo officiating.

The wearing of a face covering is required at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

