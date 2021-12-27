Thomas Goodrich

JOLIET — Thomas Dorman “Tom” Goodrich, 58, of Joliet, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, with his loving wife by his side.

Born Nov. 2, 1963, in Kankakee, Tom was the son of Duane and Jean (Poyer) Goodrich.

He was a graduate of Westview High School with the class of 1981.

An accomplished salesman with a knack for closing the deal, Tom enjoyed a successful career in sales, most recently as an account manager for Four Seasons Heating and Cooling. Earlier in his working life, he was employed by the The Daily Journal in Kankakee, where he made many lifelong friends.

Tom was full of life, enjoyed living life to its fullest and loved to laugh. Despite his high energy, he was a very patient, loving and caring person, whose larger-than-life personality masked his keen sensitivity to the needs of others. He loved his wife’s family like it was his own, and was a loving and devoted uncle to his nephews, as well as Julie’s nieces and nephews. Golfing was a favorite pastime, and Tom was known to enjoy an occasional Old Fashioned or glass of Scotch.

Surviving are his beloved wife and soul mate, Julie Goodrich. He made her laugh and they made each other’s lives better. He is also the devoted uncle of his three loving nephews of whom he could not be more proud, Andrew, Zach and Nich Goodrich. Also surviving are many special aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones and dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his favorite brother, Daniel “Danny” Goodrich; two sisters, Diane and Myrna, in infancy; and his father-in-law, William F. Stratton.

Tom was a numbers guy, noting the significance of certain dates and numbers. His favorite number of 655, his house number growing up, and so the service to celebrate Tom’s life will begin promptly at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until the service..

His unselfish personality remained a characteristic of how he lived even in death by helping others as a tissue donor.

Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network online at giftofhope.org.

Please sign his online guestbook at fredcdames.com.