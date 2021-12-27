Leonard Flock

LIMESTONE — Leonard L. Flock, 77, of Limestone, passed away Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 20, 1944, in Paris, Ark., the son of James and Ruby (Berry) Flock. He married Janice Smith on Feb. 12, 1966, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley.

Leonard retired after 48 years in maintenance at CSL Behring (formerly Armour Pharmaceutical).

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Leonard was a Mason. He was a member of the Kankakee American Legion and a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a Shriner; at one time, he was a chaplain for the Shriners.

He enjoyed motorcycles, watching NASCAR racing, and going to auto shows. Leonard especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Flock, of Limestone; one son, Dennis (Tracie) Flock, of Limestone; one daughter, Connie Reilly, of Portage, Ind.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma (Troy) Houser, of Scranton, Ark., and Loretta (Larry) Thom, of Pocola, Okla.; one brother, James Flock, of Fort Smith, Ark.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two infant sisters; and one sister-in-law, Edna Flock.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, also at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Limestone Cemetery in Limestone Township.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Masons, Shriners or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

