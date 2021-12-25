Robert Braun

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Robert C. Braun, 71, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

He was born July 19, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Robert T. and Marjorie (Chayer) Braun. Robert married Karen Bade on Dec. 22, 1973, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kankakee.

Robert had been a lineman for Ameritech for 35 years.

He was a 1968 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Robert enjoyed researching genealogy, traveling and stamp collecting.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Karen Braun; one son, Justin R. Braun, of Martinton; and two grandchildren, Emily Nosa and Jacob Braun.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Jennifer Nosa, who passed away July 5, 2016; and one brother, Jerry Braun.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.