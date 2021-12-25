Mae Morris

KANKAKEE — Mae M. Morris, 95, of Kankakee, and formerly of Bradley, passed away Monday (Dec. 20, 2021) at her home.

She was born May 23, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of James and Blanche (Delonais) Killis. Mae married George L. Morris on Dec. 11, 1943, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 13, 1996.

Mae had been a supervisor for Manteno Mental Health Center. She had also been owner and operator of Mae’s Place Hot Dogs. She enjoyed visiting with customers and especially loved children. No child left without free candy.

She enjoyed playing cards, playing computer games and going on senior citizens’ trips. Mae had been past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley and VFW Ladies Auxiliary Bradley Post. She had also been past president of the Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Citizens and a past member of Ladies of the Moose.

Mae was a 61-year member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She held many positions there.

Surviving are one son and two daughters-in-law, Dan and Carol A. Morris and Carol L. Morris, all of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Wayne Burgess, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Robert (Tammi) Morris, of Miramar Beach, Fla., Timothy (Jody) Morris, of Clinton, Utah, and Steven Scott and Tracy Clevenger, of Bradley; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one special niece, Anna Marie Carmain; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, James L. Morris and Nick L. Morris; one grandson, Michael Scott; one great-grandson, Zachary Morris; two brothers, Constance Killis and Harry Killis; and two sisters, Angeline Sthay and Barbara Walsh.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Tate officiating.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.