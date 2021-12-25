BRADLEY — Lambert “Sid” Kane, 75, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) at his home.

He was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Springfield, the son of Thomas and Genevieve (Lambert) Kane. Lambert married Jill Falkenhan on July 1, 2000, in Kankakee.

Sid was a salesman.

He earned his master’s degree from Governors State University.

Sid enjoyed traveling. He was a 4th degree member in the Knights of Columbus.

He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are his wife, Jill Kane, of Bradley; two daughters, Ann Schulze, of Mt. Prospect,and Cindy Thompson, of Peoria, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Gabriella Pearson and Natalie Pearson; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Mike and Sue Kane, of Greenville, Texas, and Irene Kane, of Montgomeryville, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Jerry Kane and David Kane.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. Matt Pratcher will celebrate the Mass. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass. Private family inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Lung Association.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.