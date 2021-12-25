KANKAKEE — Francis Bradley, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 3, 1944, the son of Glenn and Arthamae (Elbert) Bradley. Francis married Sue Dubea on March 23, 1963. She preceded him in death June 8, 2018.

Francis worked at many route sales over his lifetime as well as for the Kmart Distribution Center in Manteno. He had also worked with the Norfolk/Southern Railroad in Kankakee. His love of trains is what led him to his last job. Francis enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, HO scale model trains and John Deere memorabilia. He also enjoyed playing cards and going to garage sales. Most of all, Francis loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are four daughters, Tammy Seemann, of Oglesby, Carol Lloyd, of Pontiac, Stefanie Hisel, of San Antonio, Texas, and Stacy Whitten, of Oglesby; nine grandchildren, Jessica Lloyd, Austin (Maggie) Hisel, Nicole (Josh) Phillips, Erica Lloyd, Steven (Erica) Bradley, Connor Whitten, Emma Whitten, Chase Bradley and Adalynn Bradley; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Pena, Miles Hisel and Bentley Phillips; two brothers, Harold (Pat) Bradley, of Kankakee, and Richard (Violet) Bradley, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Glyn (Brian) Kirk, of Kankakee; his beloved dog, Baylee; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Sue Bradley, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Steve Bradley; one brother, Robert Bradley; one grandson, Justin Stephens; one great-grandson, Mason Pena; and one son-in-law, Fred Seemann.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

