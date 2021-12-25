Donna Hagenow

BRADLEY — Donna Coy Hagenow, 69, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born July 1, 1952, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald L. and Marjorie M. (Courville) Coy. She married Steven A. “Steve” Hagenow on July 1, 1972, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. He preceded her in death July 7, 2020.

Donna was a retired employee of Empress (Hollywood) Casino in Joliet.

She was a 1970 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Donna enjoyed playing cards and going to garage sales. Most of all, Donna loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Margie and Nick Guyor, of Bourbonnais, and Amy Hagenow, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Austin (Amy) Earsley, Alex Earsley and Abby Guyor; mother-in-law, Geraldine Hagenow, of Manteno; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Nancy and Lew Ferguson, of Brighton, and Janet and Harold Cooper, of Kankakee; one brother, Thomas Coy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Ron and Maryann Hagenow, of Waterloo, Iowa, and David and Cindy Hagenow, of Battlefield, Mo.; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Sue Alrandi.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.