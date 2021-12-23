Death notices: Dec. 23, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Leon L. Heldt,</strong> 75, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Beecher, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Helen Leah Huston (nee Peterson)</strong>, 98, of Braceville, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Victoria L. Seliga,</strong> 70, of Bonfield, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.