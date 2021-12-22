Midas Jones

KANKAKEE — Midas Lee Jones, of Kankakee, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at the age of 45.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at New Jackson Tabernacle COGIC, 668 E. Mulberry St., Kankakee. Pastor Tommy Wright will officiate the service. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Midas was born Jan. 19, 1976, the son of Shirley Jones-Bailey. Midas grew up with his father (Michael Bailey), brothers, aunts, uncles and a host of cousins in the Kankakee area. Since Midas was a little boy he had an ever lasting love for Transformers, art and trying out new food. Midas was well known for his art as a youngster and an adult, his art was how he expressed himself.

He was a graduate of Kankakee High School, class of 1994. From there he went on to spend some time at Kankakee Community College, then transitioning to jobs such as working at the Kmart Warehouse, Mars and Plochman, Inc. Midas was known as a very hard worker.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Willie and Bertha Jones; and his sister, Marilyn Jones.

Surviving him are his three children, Jada Stewart, Jayden Stewart and Midasia Walker; his mother, Shirley Jones-Bailey (Michael Bailey); his brothers and sisters, Markus Bailey (Brittany), William Lewis, Mike Noble (Dia) and Angela Robinson (Melvin).

