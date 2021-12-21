GRIFFITH, Ind. — Thomas Richard Sippel, 74, of Griffith, Ind., passed away at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2021) in his home.

He was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth and Sylvia (Crevier) Sippel.

Thomas graduated with a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph College of Rensselaer, Ind.

He spent most of his career in the automobile industry as a finance officer.

Thomas was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. He loved dogs. Thomas’ favorite holiday was Christmas. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his three children, Thomas Sippel, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Joy (Michael) Dabler, of Chesterton, Ind., and Matthew (fiancé Rosa Trujillo) Sippel, of Hobart, Ind.; one sister, Claudia (Raymond) Holohan, of Ashkum; six grandchildren, Alexandria (Anthony) Molaro, Alexander Perez, Andriea Graf, Addison Graf, Damian Aguilar and Deven Sippel; one aunt, Cecilia Seamark, of Kankakee; close cousins, Glen Scott (Ruth Ann) Seamark, of Lake Forrest, Calif., and Gene (Bernice Bukowski) Seamark Jr., of Kankakee; along with numerous additional cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Sally Jo (Sikma) Sippel.

Cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Ind., 219-362-3100.

Memorials may be made to any no-kill animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

