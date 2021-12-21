Death notices: Dec. 21, 2021

<strong>John H. Calbert Jr.,</strong> 80, of Selmer, Tenn., passed away Sunday (Dec. 19, 2021) at his daughter’s home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Midas L. Jones,</strong> 45, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Cynthia Lynn Gerritson Langlois</strong>, 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Norman Lee Brosseau</strong>, 83, of Onarga, were held Dec. 11 at Life Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Norman passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Jonathan Boma, Zachary Brosseau, Jordan Lee, Mark Zirkle, Tony McIntyre and Rick O’Connell.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Donnie “Teenie” Cote</strong>, 86, of Beaverville, was held Dec. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Donnie passed away Nov. 25, 2021. Inurnment was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.

Funeral services for <strong>Gary Ray Duffield</strong>, 58, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Gary passed away Dec. 2, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Daniel, Zachary, Zane and Zeffery Duffield, and Tim and Ryan Trout.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dolores Gray</strong>, 92, of Ashkum, was held Dec. 11 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Dolores passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Heather Wilson, Brant, Matthew, Ryan and Nathan Gray, Andrew Walker, Blake Nichols and Jonathan Scott.

Funeral services for <strong>George D. Harvick</strong>, 89, of Gilman, were held Dec. 13 at Danforth Reformed Church, Danforth, with the Rev. Don MacDonald III officiating. George passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Brock and Ethan Johnson, Joshua and Dustin Harvick, Gage Akhurst and Cody Bleich. Honorary pallbearers were Clint Perzee, Brian Harvick and Brian Brown.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Gerald Paul Lafond</strong>, 67, of Kankakee, was held Dec. 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Gerald passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Austin Denault, Reid Brownfield, Rick Johnson, Pat Mallany, Dave Herberger and Rick Elroy.

Funeral services for <strong>Darlene F. Larimore,</strong> 86, of Milford, were held Dec. 11 at Milford Christian Church in Milford, with the Rev. Gary Milton and the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Darlene passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Pallbearers were Ryley Ward, Kelly Smith, Wyatt Alt, Corwin Allen, and Darrel and Darrin Fischer. Honorary pallbearer was Nick Allen.

Funeral services for <strong>Paul A. Marczak</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 6 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Paul passed away Nov. 28, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Grant Goytia, Chris Dumas, Brad and Kyle Regnier, PJ Burton and Jeremy Russow.

Funeral services for <strong>Phyllis A. Riegel</strong>, 79, of Bonfield, were held Dec. 10 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Phyllis passed away Dec. 2, 2021. Inurnment was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield.

Funeral services for <strong>Jan S. Siefert,</strong> 69, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 7 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Jan passed away Nov. 29, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James Gerald Sprimont</strong>, 86, of St. Anne, was held Dec. 11 at St. Rose Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. James passed away Dec. 4, 2021. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Dino Maglaris, Connor, Noah and Brennen Sprimont, Austin Tiesenga, Tom O’Connor and Mike Kelch.

Funeral services for <strong>Sharon K. Thiesen,</strong> 59, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, with Toni Hassett officiating. Sharon passed away Dec. 2, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Dale Rodger Varboncoeur</strong>, 75, of Herscher, were held Dec. 10 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Dale passed away Nov. 8, 2021.