Carol Preston

MOMENCE — Carol A. Preston, 75, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Dec. 19, 2021) at her home.

She was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Tony and Clara Ostrowski Marucci. Carol married Richard Preston on July 26, 1969, in Momence. He survives.

Also surviving are two children, Tonya (Greg) David, of Mukwonago, Wis., and Jason (Andrea) Preston, of Palatine; four grandchildren, MaryAnn David, Anastasia David, Kaylin Preston and Jack Preston; her brother-in-law, Scott Preston, of Charleston; two sisters-in-law, Vicki Preston, of Taylorville, and Denise Davinroy, of Champaign; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Dee Cryer; and her brother, Leonard Marucci.

She retired as a teacher and secretary at Beecher High School.

Carol was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, where she served as past president of its Council of Catholic Women, part of Our Lady’s Rosary Makers for 18 years and made mats for the homeless.

She enjoyed feeding the birds and reading. Carol especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Council of Catholic Women of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

