Betty James

WATSEKA — Betty J. James, 97, of Watseka, passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at the Piper City Rehab and Living Center in Piper City.

She was born July 15, 1924, in Goodland, Ind., the daughter of William H. H. and Essie M. (Hanes) Crawford. They preceded her in death. Betty married Parker A. James, in Watseka, on Feb. 26, 1943. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2016.

Surviving are one son, William (Anne) James, of Milford; one daughter, Elizabeth (Lavonne) Cotter, of Onarga; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was also preceded in death by two brothers; one half-brother; and three half-sisters.

She was a member of the Woodland Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Home Science Club.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, until the noon memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Stephen Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

