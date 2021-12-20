Alfred Hart Jr.

MOMENCE — Alfred L. Hart Jr., 90, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at the Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born June 11, 1931, in Chicago, the son of Alfred L. Hart Sr. and Charlotte Tefelski.

Alfred was happily married to Joyce M. Johnson for 70 years. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children, Greg (Mariann) Hart, of Bradley, Pamela Hart, of Momence, Karen (Scott) Brault, of Bourbonnais, and Michael “Mike” Hart, of Momence; seven grandchildren, Ted Hart, Jason Hart, Joel Hart, Michael Hart Jr., Ashley Hart, Stephanie Brault and Daniel Hart; and numerous great-grandchildren, including eldest great-grandchild, Jake LaMont.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Don Hart, Melvin Hart and Bobby Hart.

Alfred spent most of his career as an executive sales manager for the Lang Electrical Supply Company, later known as Englewood Electric in Kankakee.

He proudly served as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War.

Alfred was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. He was also a proud member of The Hundred Club of Kankakee County, a member of Ducks Unlimited and was a regular donator to the University of Illinois. He was also an active coach and organizer of Momence’s Junior Football League for many years.

Years ago, Alfred had obtained a private pilot license and spent much of his time flying his plane. He enjoyed traveling with friends, family and his wife, Joyce. One of his favorite activities was hunting, but especially duck hunting. He was also active in Kankakee’s stock car scene. He owned and helped operate the Hart Racing Stock Car Team in the 1980s with other family members. His most beloved activity however was spending his time with his family. Nothing was more important to Al than his family.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until just before 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

