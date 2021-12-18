Debra Wessels

IROQUOIS — Debra A. Wessels, 72, of Iroquois, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born June 27, 1949, in Watseka, the daughter of Melvin and Barbara (Baker) Obenland. Debbie married Charles F. Wessels on Aug. 24, 1969, in Iroquois.

Surviving are her husband, Charlie Wessels, of Iroquois; one daughter, Kendra (Harold) Warner, of Clifton; one son, Brandon (Miki Stratford) Wessels, of Little Elm, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Wessels, of Crescent City; one brother, Mark Obenland, of Iroquois; one sister, Kathy (Raymond) Galyen, of Iroquois; and five grandchildren, Cauy Warner, Nathan Warner, Evan Warner, Jacob Wessels and Allison Wessels.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her son, Timothy Wessels.

Debbie was an admissions and marketing director for area nursing homes for 25 years and a director of the Newton County Community Services for the last eight years. She was a licensed beautician for 52 years. Debbie also served the community as an EMT for Concord Fire and as a local election judge.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Private funeral services will be at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Dell Cemetery near Iroquois.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

