PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Larry Hester, 64, of Pembroke Township, passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 17, 1957, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Andrew Hester and Helen (Wallace) Hester. Larry married Debra (Spears) Hester on June 14, 2002, in Kankakee.

He had been a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 10 years.

Larry’s hobbies included football and basketball.

He attended Fellowship Bible Church in Pembroke Township.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Hester, of Pembroke Township; one son, Billy Walker, of Hopkins Park; four daughters, Quiana (Zachary) Strother, of Chicago, Ashley Hester, of Chicago, Tina Spears, of Kankakee, and Kiana Spears, of Kankakee; two sisters, Debbie Hudson, of Atlanta, Ga., and Sherri (David) Campbell, of Atlanta, Ga.; four brothers, Andrew (Janice) Hester, of Chicago, Michael (Barbara) Hester, of Seattle, Wash., Billy (Melissa) Hester, of Atlanta, Ga., and Bert Hester, of Chicago; along with 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross, 13043 E 2260S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Reggie Jones officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.