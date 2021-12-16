Kenneth Anderson

HOPKINS PARK — Kenneth Delano Anderson departed this life Nov. 28, 2021, at 5:15 a.m., at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

He was born Oct. 4, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Charles and Annie Mae Anderson. His parents preceded him in death.

Kenneth was raised in Hopkins Park.

He was educated in Pembroke Township Public Schools and graduated from St. Anne High School.

Kenneth was employed at A.O. Smith in Kankakee, and later relocated to Carbondale, to be with family members already residing there. He was employed at Southern Illinois University in the printing and duplicating department. He had also worked at Gilster-Mary Lee, Styrest Nursing Home and McDonald’s.

During this time, Kenneth met and was united in marriage to Jessie B. Wood. They later became parents to a son who they named Dallas. His wife preceded him in death.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Dallas; stepdaughter, April Jones; sister, Rita Cavitt; brother, Charles Anderson (Audrey Murphy-Anderson); grandsons, Kameron Anderson and DeShon Wooley; granddaughter, Christine Houston; nephews, Reginald Cavitt and Dana Cavitt; along with a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.

<strong>Until We Meet Again</strong>

<em>“Those special memories of you will always bring a smile.</em>

<em>If only we could have you back for just a little while.</em>

<em>If only we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do.</em>

<em>You always meant so very much and always will too.</em>

<em>The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause us pain,</em>

<em>But you’re forever in our hearts until we meet again.”</em>

Kenneth was well loved and will be greatly missed.