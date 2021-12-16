Christine O’Connor

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Christine “Chrissy” Marie O’Connor, 54, of Plymouth, Wis., passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, Monday (Dec. 13, 2021).

Chrissy was born in Kankakee, on St. Paddy’s Day in 1967, the daughter of Patricia (Michl) and Robert Swinford.

She was a 1985 graduate of Central High School of Clifton, and still has many dear friends in the area.

Chrissy married Phil O’Connor in Chebanse, in 1990.

Over the years, Chrissy worked as an airline customer service agent. She also ran an in-home daycare, leaving a positive impact on a lot of children.

Chrissy’s biggest passion and crowning achievement is raising sons. She helped them grow from kids to young men of whom Chrissy and Phil are very proud. Chris loved to travel and was able to see the sights in 25 countries. From the time they were little, the boys accompanied Chris and Phil on most of their travels. She was also an avid reader, sharing that love with her husband. Chrissy had a kind and generous heart and was always willing and able to help others, even if it took 22 hours of flying to be there for them. She had a way of making people comfortable around her and was a superlative hostess.

Surviving are her husband, Phil; sons, Damon (Leith Li) and Ian; two brothers, Mark Swinford (Laurie), of Chebanse, and Alan Swinford (Robin), of Manteno; along with many nieces and nephews, whom she treasured.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Pat and Bob Swinford.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., online at ssrhospicehome.org.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.