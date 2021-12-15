Michael 'Todd' Ollom

BOURBONNAIS — Michael T. “Todd” Ollom, 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 10, 2021) at his home.

He was born Feb. 22, 1963, in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of Roy and Ila (Cook) Ollom. Todd married Joshua Cantrell on May 13, 2009.

Todd was a contractor. He enjoyed making walking sticks and restoring antique furniture. Most of all, Todd loved spending time with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his spouse, Joshua Ollom, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Jennifer Ollom, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; two daughters, Jean Shaera Goodwin and Jo Sheena Weber; and three grandchildren, Alli Ollom, Hayden Coates and Charlie Younger.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Roy David Ollom and Jackie Tim Ollom.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online guestbook clancygernon.com.