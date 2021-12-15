Mary Rivard

BOURBONNAIS — Mary D. Rivard, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at Heritage Woods Assisted Living of Watseka.

She was born April 13, 1940, in Kankakee, the daughter of Thomas and Phyllis (Beagle) Nickolson. Mary married Gerald Rivard in 1964, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death March 12, 2021.

Mary was a homemaker and had worked at Kankakee Animal Hospital.

She enjoyed collecting antiques and camping at the Sportsman’s Club. Mary loved her cats and dogs.

Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Tollard, of Oshkosh, Wis., Linda Rivard and Timothy McCullough, of Donovan, and Sarah Rivard (Robert R.) Johnson, of Chicago; three grandchildren, Devin Statler, Chloe Tollard and Reed Tollard; two great-grandchildren, Liam Statler and Tanner Statler; one brother, William Nicholson, of North Carolina; and her dog, Macho.

In addition to her husband, Gerald Rivard, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Thomas Nicholson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

