BRADLEY — Floyd Peter Gooding, 75, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, while returning home from a trip to New Orleans.

He was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Floyd Latham and Margaret (Davis) Gooding. Pete married the former Mary O’Connor on July 24, 1981, in Kankakee.

Pete retired from CSL Behring after 32 years of service. He was a member of the ICWU-UFCW Local 498C, where he was Financial Secretary for six years. He graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Kankakee High School. Pete attended Illinois State University and received his bachelor’s degree from Governors State University in 1989.

He was a former member of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association (NIAA), where he was chairman of the Fishing Derby for four years. Pete was a member and chairman of the raft race for the Kankakee Jaycees. He was a former Cubmaster of Pack 300. Pete was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He enjoyed traveling to New Orleans, reading, fishing, woodworking, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Hallmark movies with his wife. He was an avid Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints fan.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Mary, of Bradley; one son, Brian (Trina) Gooding, of Bensenville; two daughters, Melissa (Reggie) Gilbert, of Kankakee, and Elizabeth Gooding, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Aidan, Taylor and Ethan Gilbert, Alexis Saffer, and Draven Gooding; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Rena Gooding, of San Jose, Calif., and Chris and Jackie Gooding, of Henderson, Nev.; one sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Randy Bailey, of Rainier, Ore.; one brother-in-law, Michael (Linda) O’Connor, of Montgomery, Ala.; two sisters-in-law, Nora (Benny) Denault, of Kankakee, and Patricia O’Connor, of Louisville, Ky.; one aunt, Mary Mercier, of Carlock; close family friend, Ruth Byrns, of Bradley; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Susan Gooding; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Dorene Gooding; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Berdell O’Connor; one brother-in-law, James O’Connor; and his best friend, William “Bill” Byrns.

The family requests that anyone coming to the services please wear a mask.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the family wishes.

