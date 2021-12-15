Edward Storke

KANKAKEE — Edward H. “Big Bird” Storke, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 5, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born April 19, 1963, in Waupun, Wis., the son of William H. and Doris E. (Shaffer) Storke.

Edward attended Eastridge High School in Kankakee, and Clinton High School in Arkansas.

He was a truck driver and loved his trucking work at CRST.

Edward loved fishing.

He loved his siblings.

Surviving are two sisters, Mary Morgan and Roxanne Storke, both of Kankakee; two brothers, Paul Storke, of Westville, and Louis Storke, of Conway, Ark.; and great friends, Nate Beilke, of Wisconsin, and Sue and family, in Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and grandmother, Annie Shaffer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.