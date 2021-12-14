Harold Pinnow

KEMPTON — Harold Garrett Pinnow, 78, of Kempton, passed away Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 22, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Harold William and Violet Mae (Splear) Pinnow.

Harold retired from GNB Battery after 40 years of service.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Martha Diane; his parents; and brother-in-law, Herb Pitts.

Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, David and Bonnie Pinnow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Shirley Creswell, of Kerrville, Texas; and sister-in-law, Carol Pitts, of St. Charles, Mo.

Services will be Saturday morning, Dec. 18, at a time to be announced, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kempton.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.