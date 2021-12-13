Michael Wiley

STEGER — Michael R. Wiley, 32, a Steger resident, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021).

Michael was a roofer in the Kankakee and South Suburban area of Chicago.

He is the father of Giovanni Wiley; son of Dondra Wiley; grandson of Janice Wiley and the late Don L. Wiley Sr.; nephew of Ron L. (Veray) Wiley, Don L. Wiley Jr. and Michelle Lamancusa; and a friend of many.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, until the 8 p.m. funeral services at Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (US Route 30, 3 blocks east of Western Avenue), Chicago Heights. Burial will be private.

