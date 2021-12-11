Robert Blair

MANTENO — Robert W. Blair, 67, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born June 5, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., the son of Edward and Matilda (Jones) Blair. Robert married Emiley Erickson on Oct. 13, 1973, in Kankakee.

Robert was a retired sergeant for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He was a member of the N.R.A and enjoyed cars and motorcycles. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Emiley Blair, of Manteno; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert W. Jr. and Amy Blair, of Bourbonnais, and Erich and Jennifer Blair, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Adrian Davis, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Zachary Davis, Emma Davis and Jackson Blair; and one sister, Connie Corcoran, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Richard Blair; and one sister, Janet Blake.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.