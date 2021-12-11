KANKAKEE — Richard C. “Dick” James, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Akron, Ohio, the son of D. Benjamin and Elizabeth (Burke) James. Dick married Sandra Stevenson on Dec. 3, 1977, in Yorkville.

Dick worked at Sprint for 30 years before retirement.

He loved to take the grandchildren to go fishing for donuts. Dick loved music and the outdoors but most especially, he loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra James, of Kankakee; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Justin and Shannon James, of Tennessee, Dana and Kayla James, of Kankakee; three daughters and one son-in-law, Christina James, of Chatsworth, Jolene and Brandon Archer, of Kankakee, and Elayne James, of Kankakee; two sisters, Gertrude James-Parks, of Colorado, Susan Corman, of Temple, Texas; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ryan, of Ohio; and nine grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren, Kristina, Maximus, Madison, Lily, Mackenzie, Benjamin and Abigail.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, David James; one sister, Ann James; and son, Richard James.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorial may be made to the wishes of the family.

