Jean Wilkinson

WATSEKA — Jean I. Wilkinson, 99, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 6, 2021) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center in Watseka.

She was born on June 22, 1922, in Sheldon, the daughter of Oscar and Kittie (Karr) Samuelson. They preceded her in death. She married Marion Wilkinson in Watseka. He preceded her in death in July of 2000.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Pam Wilkinson, of Michigan City, Ind.; two grandsons, Steve (K.C.) Strough, of Monee, and Jeff (Teresa) Strough, of Kentland, Ind.; and two great-grandchildren, Alex and MacKenzie Strough, of Monee.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; four sisters; one son, Bill Wilkinson; and one daughter, Carla Strough.

Jean was a receptionist for Dr. Hungness in Sheldon, for 35 years.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

