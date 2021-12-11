Dorma Strafford

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Dorma D. Strafford, 93, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away peacefully Dec. 5, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

She began wintering in Bonita Springs in the 1980s, splitting time between St. Germain, Wis., and Florida before moving full time to Florida in 2015.

Dorma was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Canoe Creek Township, the daughter of Wallace and Dorothy (Pobanz) Stephenson. Her parents preceded her in death. She was raised on a farm in Hillsdale, and graduated from Moline Institute of Commerce.

Her career started with the John Deere Company and she retired as a clerk from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Dorma, along with her husband, loved to travel; they visited six continents and more than 55 countries. The also flew on the Concorde twice and would regularly cruise on the Queen Mary 2. She was a passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers, an avid card player and enjoyed volunteering at First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs. She was famous for her Christmas letters! Dorma will be missed by her many friends.

Survivors include her loving children, Stephen (Jo-Anne Smith) Strafford, of Wheatfield, Ind., and Martha (Matthew) McLaren, of Bonfield; sister-in-law, Phyllis Strafford, of East Moline; and her nieces and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Strafford; and in-laws, Tom Strafford and Bob and Myrna Strafford.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 or to the Rock Island Historical Society, 822 11th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.

