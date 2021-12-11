KANKAKEE — Lieutenant Colonel Alvera Hamlyn AMSC-PT, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 9, 2021).

She was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Dwight, the daughter of Edgar and Bessie (Kime) Hamlyn.

Alvera received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and completed the U.S. Army Physical Therapy course at Percy Jones General Hospital. In 1957, she received her master’s degree in physical therapy from New York University.

She was assigned to the Philippine Scout Hospital in Manila, when the islands were granted their independence in July 1946. She returned to the Far East from 1950 to 1953 when she was assigned to the 343rd General Hospital in Japan and was later transferred to Tokyo Army Hospital where most of the United Nations Troops were treated.

Alvera then went to Walter Reed Army Hospital where she supervised the clinic of U.S. Army Physical Therapy students. After New York University, she was assigned to the Medical Personal Procurement at the 2nd Army where she visited many of the colleges that offered courses that qualified them for the U.S. Army programs. After a brief time at Fort Hood, Texas, as Chief Physical Therapy Section, she was sent to the Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii, in the same role as well as ending her career at Madigan Army Hospital.

Upon her retirement from the Army in 1968, she was awarded “The Legion of Merit” for exceptionally meritorious performance as Chief Physical Therapist at Tripler Army Hospital (1962 to 1965) and Madigan Army Hospital (1965 to 1968).

Alvera retired to San Antonio, Texas, where she enjoyed family visits, golf, tennis and dinner parties with other military retirees, when she wasn’t traveling the world with other friends and family.

In 2006, she moved back to Illinois to be near family. She resided at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life Facilities and remained active in the area. The influence and impact her life had on family was truly a blessing and we look forward to a joyful reunion in Heaven.

Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Vernon (Swede) and Betty Hamlyn, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Gary Blanchette, of Arizona; seven nephews; two nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Edgar A. and Alice Hamlyn; and infant brother, Charles Hamlyn.

Cremation rites have been accorded. As per her wishes, no services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Best Buddies Club.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

