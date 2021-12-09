norman brosseau

ONARGA — Norman Lee Brosseau, 83, of Onarga, passed away at his home Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021), surrounded by family.

Norman was born Aug. 5, 1938, on a farm in Bourbonnais, the son of Everett and Dorothy (Bigger). Norman married Donna Marnell on Feb. 10, 1962, at Saint Patrick’s Church in Kankakee.

He founded Bennett & Brosseau Roofing in 1971, now celebrating its 50th year as a third-generation family business. Norman was also a dedicated member of the Kankakee Roofers Contractor Association, and the Chicago, Midwest and National Roofing Contractor associations. He was also member of the One Hundred Club of Kankakee and Ducks Unlimited.

He moved to Onarga in 1972 with his loving wife of 60 years, Donna Marnell Brosseau, and their three children, James (Christy) Brosseau, of Lemont, Lisa (Mark) Zirkle, of Gilman, and Susan Brosseau Lee, of Bloomington. He was proud of his family and the home he created.

Norman enjoyed spending time with his family, including his eight grandchildren, Jonathan Boma, Shelbi Brosseau, Dustin Boma, Taylor (Connor Cavins) Boma, Zachary (Lanie Coules) Brosseau, Nicole Lee, Jordan Lee and Riley Brosseau; and one great-granddaughter, Noa Grey Cavins. He was very happy Noa made her arrival in time for him to hold her.

He had three siblings, Betty Windal, Donald (Pat) Brosseau and Kenneth Brosseau; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father, Everett; mother, Dorothy; his grandson, Dustin Boma; and his brother, Donald Brosseau.

He was an avid sports fan, gardener and outdoorsman. Norman loved tailgating at Bears and Illini games with his family and friends. Every day, he spent time watching the eagles soar over his pond. He was also a big supporter in his grandchildren’s sports and accomplishments as well.

Norman will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and everyone who had the honor and privilege of knowing him.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice online at iroquoismemorial.com.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Life Church 1411 S. Crescent St., Gilman. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery in Onarga. Lunch will follow at Life Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.