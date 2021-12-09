KANKAKEE — Michael Stampley, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 2, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

He was born April 29, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Hirsch Stampley and Jacqueline (Wood) Stampley.

He worked as a maintenance and grounds supervisor.

A resident of the Kankakee County area for 66 years, he enjoyed fishing, listening to music and dancing.

Surviving are one son, Marcus (Randi) Thompson, of Tualatin, Ore.; and two daughters, Marissa Thompson, of Kankakee, and Kristina Corbray, of Sacramento, Calif.; two brothers, Martin Stampley, of Tulsa, Okla., and Melvin Stampley, of Minneapolis, Minn.; four sisters, Priscella Stampley, of Atlanta, Ga., Penny Higginbottom, of Kankakee, Patricia Stampley, of Park Forest, and Pamela Stampley, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister; and one brother.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the noon funeral services at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park

Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.