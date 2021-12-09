LOCKPORT — Laura Lee Ward McCain, affectionately known by her family as “babysitter,” of Lockport, and formerly of Kankakee, made her peaceful transition from life on earth to eternity in Heaven on Sunday (Dec. 5, 2021) from AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Laura Lee Ward McCain was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of James Lee Ward Sr. and Sara Hawkins Ward.

She was baptized at an early age under the leadership of the Rev. William Galloway. Laura accepted Christ as her personal Savior and served Him faithfully until she was called home to Heaven.

Laura graduated from Kankakee High School with the class of 1960.

On May 26, 1962, Laura married Nelson McCain Jr. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Laura celebrated 42 years of marriage to Nelson McCain Jr. prior to his death in 2004.

She worked for the United States Department of Energy for 20-plus years until her retirement.

Laura had a very giving, generous spirit. She was always willing to listen and impart wisdom and support.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Lanell (Robert) Cheeks, of Lexington, Ky., and Cynthia McCain, of Lockport; five grandchildren, Torrence McCain, Rachael McCain and Nina McCain, all of Lockport, and Ashley Cheeks and Mathew Cheeks, both of Lexington, Ky.; two great-grandchildren; her loving sister, Bessie Hollis, of Kankakee; brothers, Preston (Jerri) Ward, of Sun River Terrace, and William Chris Ward, of Kankakee; special niece, Zina Ward, of Bourbonnais; special nephew, Alfred J.J. Hollis, of Kankakee; favorite cousin, Edward Hawkins, of Aurora; along with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Steffani McCain; brothers, Otis Ward and James Ward Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Ward.

She was a member of Forest Park Church in Joliet, for more than 50 years.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Forest Park Church, 1316 Wisconsin St., Joliet. Burial will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet.

