George Harvick

GILMAN — George D. Harvick, 89, of Gilman, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021) at his daughter’s home.

He was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Wood River, the son of George A. and Arena (Merrill) Harvick. George married Ruth J. Perkins in 1954. George later married Judith Uebele Bleich in Danforth, on June 17, 1978.

Surviving are his wife, Judith Harvick, of Gilman; seven children, David (Suzy) Harvick, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Jim Harvick, of Panama City Beach, Fla., Traci (Tom) Houser, of Buckley, Jody Harvick, of Kentland, Ind., Terri (Paul) Kingery, of Danforth, Juli Bleich Curtis, of Gilman, and Damon Bleich, of Bradley; daughter-in-law, Jean Harvick, of Crescent City; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother; two sisters; and one son, Mark Harvick.

He attended the Danforth Reformed Church.

George retired after 32 years from Armstrong World Industries.

He enjoyed traveling and boating. George was a talented artist and loved NASCAR.

George was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Gilman American Legion Post 499. He was a passionate patriot and loved politics.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth. The Rev. Don MacDonald III will officiate. Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery, with graveside military rites by the Gilman American Legion Post 499.

Memorials may be made to the Gilman American Legion Post 499, Danforth Reformed Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

