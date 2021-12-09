Dennis Baldridge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Dennis Carl Baldridge, 67, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was born Nov. 25, 1954, in Decatur, the son of Everett and Juanita (Crook) Baldridge. Dennis married Jane Friske on May 28, 1976, in Broadview.

Dennis was a broadcast engineer. He founded, built and managed an FM radio station from 2013 to 2020 (WCNP-FM 89.5 in Reedsburg, Wis.).

Some of his hobbies included: Amateur radio (extra-class license), gardening and collecting antique cars (1938 Packard and 1929 Model A Ford).

Dennis was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), where he served as chairman of SBE Chapter 24 in 2008. He was an SBE Educator of the Year in 2013 and received five SBE certifications.

He was a member of the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene from 1965 to 1993. He was currently a member of the Redeemer Reformed Church in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Surviving are his wife, Jane Baldridge, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Timothy and Lydia Baldridge, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Mark and Kate Baldridge, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ryan and Abbie Baldridge, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jana and Chris Tingom, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Shelley Baldridge, of Chicago; 12 grandchildren, Titus, Kailey, Asher, Micah, Ariana, June, Evelyn, Fern, Andrew, Emily, Owen and Claire; one sister, Sandy Jewell, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and one brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Linda Baldridge, of Olathe, Kan.

Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, also at the funeral home. Ron Fruit will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made WCNP radio online at classicallychristian.org.

