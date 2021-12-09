Charlene Skeldon

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Charlene Mae Skeldon, 73, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2021, in Marco Island, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Benny Skeldon; brother, Marvin Dahn; children, Jill Reardon (Tom), and Kevin Chartier; and grandchildren, Tommy, Lauren and Dahn. Her grandchildren often referred to her as “Mimi.”

Preceding her in death were her father, George Dahn; mother, Verna Mae Dahn; daughter, Chanin Mae Chartier; and mother-in-law, Theresa Skeldon.

She was born Sept. 4, 1948, in Kankakee.

On Dec. 31, 1988, Charlene and Benny married at their favorite establishment, The Snook Inn, in Marco Island, Fla., at the halftime of the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, also known as the “Fog Bowl.”

Charlene and Benny eventually retired in Marco Island in 2005, after running a successful promotional products business together which started in Kankakee in 1985.

She enjoyed boating, cooking, caring for her family, volunteering and was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan. Her favorite song was “Rubberband Man” by the Spinners.

A celebration of Charlene’s life will be at a future date in 2022 in Kankakee.