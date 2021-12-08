raymond marek

BOURBONNAIS — Raymond “OM” Marek, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Dec. 6, 2021) at his home.

He was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Morris, the son of Francis and Emily Dare Marek.

Raymond married Carolyn S. Grace on Aug. 16, 1968, at the United Methodist Church in Deselm.

She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2004.

Raymond was a retired mechanic. He enjoyed his motorcycles and building homemade trikes. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Charlie and Angie Marek, of Jackson, Mich., and Gary and Tina Marek, of Bradley; one daughter, Connie and James Thomson, of Bourbonnais; three sisters, Carol Glenwood, of Elgin, Phyllis and Tim Phifer, of Smyrna, Tenn., and Linda and Rick Drazy, of Kankakee; one brother, Larry and Lori Marek, of Golden, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Richard.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Bradley American Legion. Please wear your motorcycle attire.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

