Mary Clark

BOURBONNAIS — Mary L. Clark, 81, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at her home in Bourbonnais.

She was born June 12, 1940, in Rockford, the daughter of Erwin and Clara (Hedberg) Strommer. Mary married William Clark on June 6, 1964, in Rockford.

Mary was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and sister. She was proud to have raised five caring children. She was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching, loved lemons, laughter, camping, fishing and listening to a good thunderstorm. Most of all, she loved giving, bringing joy and spending time with her family.

Surviving are Bill, her husband of 57 wonderful years; her five children, Tracy Harwell (Dennis Hess), of Bradley, Scott (Gwenn) Clark, of Ashkum, Christopher Clark (Jessica Van Swol), of Chicago, Cassandra Clark (Ryan Preston), of Kenney, and Dan Clark, of Kankakee; her seven grandchildren, Lyndsay (Collin) Harwell, Cody (Merrisa) Harwell, Taryn (Cal) Harwell, Jacob (Taylor) Harwell, Zoe Clark, Daisy Clark and Caitlyn Fontaine; one great-grandson, Henry, and another great-grandson on the way; her siblings, Erwin Strommer Jr., Richard Strommer, Mavis Fuller, David Strommer and Phyllis McGough; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Irene Cedervall and Frances Strommer.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the chapel in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

