Gretchen Fuller

WILMINGTON — Gretchen Lenore Fuller (nee Patchett) was born Jan. 15, 1928, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the daughter of Howard and Gladys Patchett. She passed away Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) at Arboria of Long Grove.

Gretchen grew up in Reddick, on her family farm. She was lovingly known as her grandfather’s “Little Chatterbox” due to her love of both telling stories and listening to them.

She graduated from Reddick High School in 1945.

Gretchen married Allen Fuller on June 22, 1952, at the Reddick Methodist Church, the church her family helped start.

She and Allen lived in Wilmington, where she enjoyed gardening, sewing, attending church, but mostly, spending time with her family. Later in life, she moved to northern Illinois to be closer to her family.

Surviving are her son, Don Fuller (Lisa); her grandchildren, Dawn Miller (Noah) and Jeff Fuller (Katie); many great-grandchildren; her niece, Sue Ritchie; and nephews, Kerry Patchett and Randy Patchett.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Allen Fuller; and her brother, Frank Patchett.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, until the 7:30 p.m. service at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Wesley Cemetery in Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Please sign her online guestbook at at glueckertfh.com.